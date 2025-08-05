Westside Cowboy – “Drunk Surfer”

We're just days away from Westside Cowboy's debut EP This Better Be Something Great. It's looking like it is going to be something great! The emotive indie rockers have shared "I've Never Met Anyone I Thought I Could Really Love (Until I Met You), "Alright Alright Alright," and "Shells." The energy and the stakes are high on this great new one, "Drunk Surfer."

“‘Drunk Surfer,' in all honesty, was about a time that I have since forgotten," bandleader Reuben Haycocks admits. "This is not something that I regret however, as the song is now free to take on new meanings depending on the context of my life. I hope it can work like this for others also.”

The track is dynamic and intense, with charged guitars halting at uncomfortable moments to heighten the anxious atmosphere. A massively cathartic finale serves as a rewarding payoff. Below, watch the accompanying video directed by Kris R.

This Better Be Something Great is out 8/8 via Nice Swan Recordings/Heist Or Hit.