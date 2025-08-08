Slothrust – “Wildcard”

Slothrust's new track "Wildcard" is, in fact, a wild card. If you think you know where it's going, you're wrong. It's the band's first new material since their 2023 EP I Promise, and it's a jarring but compelling return.

"Wildcard,” the band explains, "is an unhinged summer song for the collective about what it means to lean into the unpredictability so many of us are feeling these days. Consider this your invitation to keep it weird and wacky within reason."

The song starts off flirty and mischievous with Leah Wellbaum singing like a siren luring a victim to his death. Seamlessly, the whimsical, laid-back sound somehow catapults into unrestrained pop-metal madness. Experience it yourself below.