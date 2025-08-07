The Prize Announce Debut Album In The Red: Hear “From The Night”

The Prize, a power-popping garage-punk band out of Melbourne, will release their debut album a mere month from now. This is confusing, so bear with me: It's called In The Red, but In The Red isn't releasing it, even if it would make sense on that label. Instead, it's a co-release between beloved Memphis institution Goner Records and their similarly minded Australian brethren at Anti Fade.

"From The Night," the new single from In The Red, is an instant classic that pulls from the classics. The riffs on this thing are nasty enough to pierce your skin, the backbeat is irresistibly propulsive, and the lead vocals, by drummer(!) Nadine Muller, are hypnotically catchy. "So close I can see it/ So close I can feel it," she sings on the chorus. Some of the band's stated influences include Thin Lizzy, Blondie, Cheap Trick, and the Nerves, and all of those are coming through loud and clear here.

Below, check out Ben Portnoy's "From The Night" video along with the previously released "Had It Made" and "First Sight."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Connie"

02 "Static Love Affair"

03 "Don't Need 'Em"

04 "From The Night"

05 "Had It Made"

06 "First Sight"

07 "Down the Street"

08 "Looking For A Reason"

09 "Say You're Mine"

10 "Reaction"

11 "Silver Bullet"

In The Red is out 9/19 via Goner/Anti Fade. Pre-order it here.