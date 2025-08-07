Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

The Prize Announce Debut Album In The Red: Hear “From The Night”

12:32 PM EDT on August 7, 2025

The Prize, a power-popping garage-punk band out of Melbourne, will release their debut album a mere month from now. This is confusing, so bear with me: It's called In The Red, but In The Red isn't releasing it, even if it would make sense on that label. Instead, it's a co-release between beloved Memphis institution Goner Records and their similarly minded Australian brethren at Anti Fade.

"From The Night," the new single from In The Red, is an instant classic that pulls from the classics. The riffs on this thing are nasty enough to pierce your skin, the backbeat is irresistibly propulsive, and the lead vocals, by drummer(!) Nadine Muller, are hypnotically catchy. "So close I can see it/ So close I can feel it," she sings on the chorus. Some of the band's stated influences include Thin Lizzy, Blondie, Cheap Trick, and the Nerves, and all of those are coming through loud and clear here.

Below, check out Ben Portnoy's "From The Night" video along with the previously released "Had It Made" and "First Sight."

TRACKLIST:
01 "Connie"
02 "Static Love Affair"
03 "Don't Need 'Em"
04 "From The Night"
05 "Had It Made"
06 "First Sight"
07 "Down the Street"
08 "Looking For A Reason"
09 "Say You're Mine"
10 "Reaction"
11 "Silver Bullet"

In The Red is out 9/19 via Goner/Anti Fade. Pre-order it here.

Danysha Harriott

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Hardcore Greats Big Boy Release Triumphant New EP Love Songs

November 13, 2025
New Music

Opal Mag – “Wasting”

November 13, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX Announces Wuthering Heights Soundtrack Album: Hear “Chains Of Love”

November 13, 2025
New Music

Pure Bathing Culture – “I Said What I Said” (The Softies Cover)

November 13, 2025
New Music

Wendy Eisenberg – “Will You Dare”

November 13, 2025
New Music

PONY Announce New Album Clearly Cursed: Hear “Middle Of Summer”

November 13, 2025