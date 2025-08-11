Maluma Reprimands Concertgoer Holding Infant Without Hearing Protection

Last week, the Colombian star Maluma was performing at Mexico City's Palacio De Los Deportes when he noticed that someone in the crowd had a one-year-old child without hearing protection. That's generally a bad idea. Even without the huge noise level of a live show, a concert environment can be an overwhelming sensory experience for a little kid. Maluma paused his live show to chastise the people who brought the little kid to his show.

Here's a translated version of what Maluma told that fan:

With all due respect, I’m a father. How old is it? A year? One year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the volume is at the fucking shit where the sound is fucking harsh? You come here, I want know what he’s doing here. Next time, protect his ears or something. Responsibility… And you, wriggling him around like this, like he’s a toy. That kid doesn’t want to be there, really. I say this with all love and respect, as a dad to Paris I would never have brought him at a year to a concert. So for the next time, be a little more conscientious, OK?

Here's the fan footage of that moment: