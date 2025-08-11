Skip to Content
Maluma Reprimands Concertgoer Holding Infant Without Hearing Protection

9:12 AM EDT on August 11, 2025

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

|Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Last week, the Colombian star Maluma was performing at Mexico City's Palacio De Los Deportes when he noticed that someone in the crowd had a one-year-old child without hearing protection. That's generally a bad idea. Even without the huge noise level of a live show, a concert environment can be an overwhelming sensory experience for a little kid. Maluma paused his live show to chastise the people who brought the little kid to his show.

Here's a translated version of what Maluma told that fan:

With all due respect, I’m a father. How old is it? A year? One year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the volume is at the fucking shit where the sound is fucking harsh? You come here, I want know what he’s doing here. Next time, protect his ears or something. Responsibility… And you, wriggling him around like this, like he’s a toy. That kid doesn’t want to be there, really. I say this with all love and respect, as a dad to Paris I would never have brought him at a year to a concert. So for the next time, be a little more conscientious, OK?

Here's the fan footage of that moment:

@gerudito

Aplausos a Maluma por regañar a esa señora! @Juan Luis ?? #Maluma #regaño #mama

♬ sonido original - Gerudito

