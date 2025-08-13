Black Eyes Announce First New Album In 21 Years Hostile Design: Hear “Pestilence”

In 2023, Black Eyes reunited for their first shows in two decades to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut self-titled album. After the first weekend of gigs, the wacky DC punks decided to get back together. Today, they're announcing Hostile Design, their first LP since 2004's Cough.

Hostile Design was written between Aug. 2023 and Nov. 2024. It has Fugazi/Minor Threat icon Ian MacKaye as producer and Don Godwin on engineering. They're also sharing some new tour dates, in addition to Speaking In Tongues, their recently announced four-day festival with performers like Pissed Jeans, More Eaze, Earthen Sea, Dolo Percussion, and more, taking place from Oct. 8 to 11. The Hostile Design lead single “Pestilence” is out now, and it explodes with the group's usual arresting mischief. Dive in below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Break A Leg"

02 "Burn"

03 "Under The Waves"

04 "Pestilence"

05 "Yeah, Right"

06 "Tomtom"

TOUR DATES:

08/23/25 - Denver, CO @ Ghost Canyon Festival

10/11/25 - Washington, D.C, @ Black Cat (Speaking In Tongues Festival)

01/16/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

01/17/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods

01/18/26 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman Street

03/26/26 - Providence, RI @ TBD

03/27/26 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

03/28/26 - Toronto, ON @ TBD

03/29/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ TBD

04/11/26 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Hostile Design is out 10/10 via Dischord. Pre-order it here.