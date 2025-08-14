Steve Lacy – “Nice Shoes”

Earlier today Rolling Stone published an interview with Steve Lacy, who revealed that the followup to 2022's Grammy-winning, #1 hit-spawning Gemini Rights is on the way and it's called Oh Yeah?. The alternative R&B star said the lead single "Nice Shoes" would be out at midnight, but he shared it even sooner on his website and Instagram. It's his first new song as a lead artist in over three years.

On "Nice Shoes," a thumping breakbeat and buzzing synths offer an even more atmospheric texture than the one that soared through Gemini Rights, and the opening line serves as a bemusing hook: "If I had a dollar for the friends I would fuck/ I could buy a pair of really nice shoes/ Life is but a stain, it's not a tattoo." Lacy produced "Nice Shoes" with Nick Weiss (Nightfeelings) and Matthew Castellanos, and it features an iconic sample of James Brown from Lyn Collins' "Think (About It)." You can listen to the new song at wearesteve.net, where you'll also find a new t-shirt referencing the face of the Kool-Aid Man (hence the album title), or below.