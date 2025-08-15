Skip to Content
Vundabar – “Big Bad Bubble Boy”

8:09 PM EDT on August 14, 2025

Indie rock oddballs Vundabar made fun tunes out of sad circumstances on their March LP Surgery And Pleasure. Today, the Boston band is back with a new outlandish earworm called "Big Bad Bubble Boy."

The track is a riveting portrait of the big bad bubble boy. The big bad bubble boy is empty, aching, grinding, shaking; he's wide-eyed, tie-dyed, deep-fried. You just can't guess where the Mad Lib-coded lyrics are going. At one moment, Brandon Hagen is singing about Capri-Sun, then he's name-dropping Freud. It's very fun. Dive in below.

