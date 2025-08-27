fanclubwallet Announce New Album Living While Dying: Hear “New Distraction”

Under the name fanclubwallet, Hannah Judge excavates bright indie-pop gems. Her songs have a bright-eyed ease reminiscent of late '90s/early '00s pop songsmiths, like Sheryl Crow with a bit of Weezer. Today, she's announced her sophomore album Living While Dying, which is out in October via Lauren Records. The announcement comes with a video for new single "New Distraction."

"New Distraction" grapples with the anxious hunger for escapism through. "C'mon I'm waiting for something new to happen," she repeats during the chorus. Although, there's a sense that Judge is restless and stuck by self-imposed blocks ("Cuz currently my hands are tied/ With a rope made of my mind"), "New Distraction" beams with possibility thanks to giddy guitar melodies and rosy percussion.

"'Cmon, I’m waiting, for some kind of new distraction' was a mantra circling my brain these last couple years," Judge explined. "This song came out of nowhere for me, though. I was too anxious to write a solo guitar lick for this but the band encouraged me, and it became one of my favourite parts. It reminds me of a Coldplay B-Side."

Watch the video for "New Distraction" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Am I Being Greedy"

02 "Cotton Mouth"

03 "Know You Anymore"

04 "Head On"

05 "Do Over"

06 "New Distraction"

07 "Do You Hate Me?"

08 "Gears"

09 "I Love The Hell I Know"

10 "Guts"

11 "Me Time"

Living While Dying is out 10/24 via Lauren Records.