It's somehow been three years since the xx's Oliver Sim released his solo debut album Hideous Bastard. Fortunately, he's not keeping us waiting anymore. Sim dropped an infectious new tune called "Obsession" today, a bass-powered '80s throwback that makes fantastic use of complementary vocals from Katie O'Neill, bringing Sim back into the boy-girl dynamic that works so well in his main band.

"Obsession" is, however, a move away from the xx in one important way: It's his first song ever to not be produced by Jamie xx. Instead, this one finds producers Bullion and Taylor Skye playing around in a stylish retro sandbox that reminds me of the 1975 (always a plus coming from me). In the video, directed by Sharna Osborne, Sim stars alongside Erin O’Connor. Watch below.