Three Decades On From Cuban Linx, Raekwon Is Still Cooking Up Gourmet Mafioso Rap

The Wu-Tang emcee on his new album The Emperor's New Clothes and more

Raekwon has a very specific recurring memory of riding his bike up Staten Island's Todt Hill as a child. After 20 minutes or so, he'd end up at the illustrious Benedict Road neighbourhood, a place where many high-ranking members of the Mafia were based. Parked on the curb, he and his friends looked up in awe at the swanky four-story home of Paul Castellano, the former boss of the Gambino crime family.

It's fair to say this $18M property (and its baseball pitch of a lawn) carried a gaudy aesthetic more akin to Tony Montana than, say, the traditional wood panel lodgings of the lakeside Michael Corleone' estate. Regardless, this opulent vision brought real hope to the young Raekwon, proving those caught up in criminal activity could still find a way to succeed and cross over into upper-class America. "There were these big houses everywhere!" the 55-year-old hip hop legend, real name Corey Woods, enthusiastically recalls during our video interview.

"Each mansion came attached with this promise you could come from somewhere so poor and still manage to create a long-lasting dynasty, you know? That you can make millions in a criminal way… but you're still taking care of your family in the greatest possible way!" The contrast of Benedict Road with Raekwon's own hood over in Park Hill was stark, but going there lit an obsession around upsetting the odds and progressing from cooking up crack cocaine in moms' kitchen to selling millions of records.

"I cycled home and started dreaming much, much bigger," says the rapper, the Wu-Tang-Clan member who vocally sounds the most like they're rapping cryptic tales live from a concrete stairway somewhere in Shaolin. "I kept telling myself: I'm gonna get a big house like that one day, too. I'm sitting around with my family and my friends and saying shit like, 'We're the Wu Gambinos now!'"

From his 1995 solo debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx to this year's The Emperor's New Clothes, Raekwon's bewitching street fables have consistently sparked dark visions of inner city life that make you feel as if there's a 4K rip of an Abel Ferrara movie playing in your head. His three-dimensional songs revel in all the male camaraderie and unexpected glamour that comes along with embracing a nefarious American lifestyle. Tellingly, he once rhymed "I'm at Caesars Palace eating salad" with "sending keys [of cocaine] to Dallas" on the career-best song, "Incarcerated Scarfaces."

All of Raekwon's raw street politics and cocaine sniffing sound effects (see "Knowledge God") are balanced out by a wicked sense of humour, something prevalent on a knock-out guest verse for Pete Rock's medieval trap song "Tha Game," where he joked, "Puffing these marijuanas make Allah catch Alzheimer's." The emcee says he always puts ultra specific details into his verses - like referencing a bodega store owner named Mike Lavogna, who calls his weed pipe "Sandra" - and this is so his songs feel warmer and more lived-in. It is a tradition that continues with the new album, which was recently released via Nas' Mass Appeal label.

On one of its best tracks, "Open Doors," Rae elegantly converses with regal horns about the pressures of leading a criminal operation: "Shattered dreams/ Lonely pharaohs, who ride across the Verrazano Narrows." These particular bars succeed in conjuring up visions of a twitchy Don returning home to Staten Island from an unsuccessful spaghetti dinner in the city, aware that bloodshed is inevitable and that his head is now a lucrative hood trophy. Although sonically the celebratory boom bap production is far less weird than the PCP-laced beats the RZA supplied Raekwon with back in the 1990s, the emcee's storytelling sword remains sharp.

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah also revive their De Niro and Pesci-like partnership on another Emperor's New Clothes' highlight, "Mac And Lobster." If in the past this pair were eating ice cream while stomping out foes with fresh pairs of Clarks' Wallabees, the duo now seem to be savouring their far slower The Irishman era. Both sound more relaxed, as if they're rapping while reclining in comfortable chairs, a plate of freshly cooked ribeyes and lobster tails by their side. In other words, Raekwon is now making age-appropriate mafioso rap.

The previously shared childhood anecdote about bike riding proves that one of the key architects behind the mafioso rap style - something that's gone on to directly inspire the likes of Nas, Biggie, Ye, the Clipse, Roc Marciano, and Griselda — whose three core members, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn, appear on "Wild Corsicans" — didn't merely create an enduring aesthetic, but succeeded in prompting a genuine power shift.

By embodying the Italian mafia's core values and ideals, Raekwon agrees that he and the Wu-Tang Clan took some of the sting out of mainstream gangster storytelling, something which - whether it's Goodfellas or True Romance - tends to feature openly racist Italian Americans lording power over Black people. "A power shift is the key phrase here," Raekwon agrees in his trademark mid-tempo tenor. Just like in one of his verses, husky verbs whizz through gritted teeth.

The artist continues passionately: "Maybe as Black people we weren't at our best at one point, but [with mafioso rap] it was like showing the world that wasn't the case anymore. We're running shit now! We've got one of the most powerful families, too! This mindset is what helped the Wu-Tang Clan become one of the greatest groups in the world."

Narrowing down the specific traits he admires most about the notorious Italian American criminal subculture, the emcee they call "The Chef" adds: "I've always liked the mob's principles around never going against the family or taking the stand. There was a code and an honor. They only killed those who betrayed the family."

It's a particularly good time to speak to Raekwon. In addition to the very solid new record, he's in the middle of the Wu-Tang Clan's The Final Chamber tour, which they claim is a goodbye to live performances (FYI: you can never trust a rapper — or a rap group — when they say they're retiring). This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Raekwon's solo masterpiece, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. "I'm no longer looking up at the mansions, I am sitting inside of them," he says. "There's something beautiful about that."

To celebrate the release of Raekwon's eighth studio album, I spoke at length to the Wu-Tang legend, covering topics including his Indian heritage, eating goat's cheese pasta in prison, the potential for Only Built 4 Cuban Linx III, and why hip-hop must always speak up for the prisoners. The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Your new song "Bear Hill" has the vibe of toasting to an elder's hard-won success at a candlelit jazz bar. What does the idea of sitting on top of Bear Hill mean to you?

RAEKWON: Bear Hill is a very steep climb, and not everyone makes it to the summit, you know? The song reflects me reaching a level not a lot of people make it to in this life. It's about me earning my place within a league of extraordinary men and extraordinary artists. I've lived through a lot of tough times, losing friends and loved ones. There's a certain climb that comes with that: it's not easy to become a hip hop legend and still be standing 30 years later. It takes a lot of hard work! Everyone wants the glory, but they don't all want to put in a shift. Whenever you see Raekwon, just know there's a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that went into everything you're witnessing. I've never been afraid to get my hands dirty… and that's why I'm sitting on the top of Bear Hill.

On "The Omerta" featuring Nas, there's a reference to the Night of the Long Knives; the infamous evening where a callous Adolf Hitler wiped out all of his political enemies in one fell swoop. I know you're a real student of political and military history, both the dark times and the good, so what has this type of research brought to your creative mindset?

RAEKWON: When I think about how the Wu-Tang-Clan first started, we were already being strategic by coming into the game with so many different members, each with different weapons - meaning pens - in their hands. Every guy in the Wu had their own unique style, which they had mastered fully. To be part of Wu-Tang is like a bunch of King Arthur's best knights sitting around a table, which is filled with swords. I come from a dynasty of nothing but real lyricism and real strong alpha men; we strategised everything, you know? Hip-hop is like a chess game; you always need to move one step ahead. Studying military history teaches you about strategic plays.

I was reading that Masta Killa is a direct descendant of the rebellious slave, Nat Turner, as well as Marvin Gaye. I'm sure everyone else in the Wu-Tang Clan has really rich family roots too. I always wondered: have you ever looked into your own family tree?

RAEKWON: I can't say I ever did the whole ancestry thing, but there's definitely a family history I have [that a lot of people don't realise]. My father was somebody who I never got to know fully, but he had an Indian background, specifically Cherokee. I only ever met my dad once when I was a kid, and I remember scanning him with my eyes: His skin was real red and he had this bushy beard! My moms later confirmed I had Indian in my bloodline. On this [current] Wu-Tang tour I ran into these brothers from an Indian tribe, and one of them gave me this beautiful sunflower necklace [Raekwon holds this up to the camera]. He was like: "This is our culture." I treasure it, because it represents some of my spiritual roots.

What I love about your music is how it is always so rooted in male camaraderie and brotherhood. Do you think the fact your stories are angled this way is a reflection of you trying to fill the void your dad left? I think that's why I love rap so much; it gave me an abundance of father figures after my own pops passed away.

RAEKWON: To a degree, yeah. I think every kid deserves to have a supportive dad. Having a father is the foundation of everything. You know, he's the man that's gonna teach you the ways of the world and how to grow from a boy to a man! So, by not having that, I always looked more for the big brothers, the wise uncles, even the cousins who could inspire me to be better, you know? We didn't always have a lot of those either, so the streets naturally became my bigger brother and father figure, I guess.

The problem is the streets don't warn you of danger or try to help you! I always try to instill in my kids how they can prepare themselves for the real world and become good people. I do this because I never got that information! Whether it's rapping or being a dad, I am always trying to drop some kind of jewel to make you think deeper about something in life. I guess by doing that I'm trying to make up [for the dad I missed out on].

Another thing prevalent throughout your discography is lyrics that reference the prison system, or even how working class areas can sometimes feel more like a penitentiary (see "Jury") than a community. One rap legend told me that in the 1990s you knew you had a hit if it was being played over at Rikers Island; given those historic links, does hip hop have a responsibility to talk up more for those behind bars?

RAEKWON: 100%. It's because as rappers, well, we've lost a lot of homies to the justice system. More than most! Maybe some of them deserved it, but many more didn't, you know? It's crazy because so many of the leaders from our community had to go sit down for a while. I remember when we were making Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, so many of my friends were going through turmoil and ending up in prison. Anybody behind bars will tell you how important it is to receive a letter from the outside world! It gives you hope that you can survive another day. Remember: Prison strips you of your freedom. They literally tell you when to piss! So, for us, knowing we've got friends going through that shit, it means rapping for them [and the prisoners] was a way to spread hope.

It's interesting you bring up Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Would you ever be interested in putting out a third installment? Or, by doing so, could you end up with a Godfather III-type situation?

RAEKWON: The Purple Tape III is definitely something I may look into in the future. It's about all the pieces lining up perfectly. RZA is one of the greatest producers in the world, so if we were to make Only Built 4 Cuban Linx III then we'd need him to be 100% engaged with the idea and concept. We've already talked about making it to be honest, but now I need to leave it to the most high's hands… and see what happens next. Only Built 4 Cuban Linx II was definitely one of my harder albums to complete. I felt a lot of pressure! When you watch The Godfather II, it's just as good as the first, maybe even better, right? So that type of pressure would continue [if I made a third instalment]. One thing I'd say is that right now I'm just having fun! As far as I'm concerned, I'm on my fifth classic album. There's no real rush to do anything.

Not rushing sounds like a wonderful feeling. It's crazy how you and Ghostface Killah still have so much natural chemistry on the new album, particularly on "Mac And Lobster." What's the secret to your dynamic after all these years? I've always seen you as the calmer De Niro figure and he's the more reckless Joe Pesci antagoniser. Is that accurate?

RAEKWON: You got it down perfectly like a book, man. With Ghost, he's more like a painter! He really takes his time and can go from talking tough to making you want to cry in a couple of bars. He's one of the best emcees in the world, so working with him is easy. We have a brotherhood, but I'd stress we're also totally different people too. He's Tony, I'm Sosa. When we start rapping on a track it's a lot like Al Capone and Frank Nitti coming together.

One of my favourite Raekwon deep cuts is "Pa-Blow Escablow." Can you really sneak goat cheese pasta and veal steak into a prison? Or is that just your poetic license talking?

RAEKWON: If you got the right power then that's definitely how shit works. Like, you know in Goodfellas, when they are up in the prison eating fucking lobsters and steaks and thinly sliced garlic and shit? That definitely happens in real life, too, trust me!

If it all stopped tomorrow, how do you want the people to remember you?

RAEKWON: If it all stopped tomorrow then I just want to say thank you! Thank you to the people who respected what this Chef brought to the table. I respect the fact that you guys always believed, which empowered me and meant I could have a career that went deeper than just record sales. I hope I've shown the older cats that they can still make great music in this hip hop culture, too. Honestly, I think that's what makes an artist truly great! That even when you get old and the hairs get more grey, the people still want to come out and see you.

The Emperor's New Clothes is out now on Mass Appeal/H2O Records.