Pictureplane Announces New Album Sex Distortion: Hear “Weeping Sky”

First things first: Sex Distortion is a really, really good album title. Nobody knows what it means, it's provocative, gets the people going, etc. That's what Travis Egedy, the DIY club producer known the world around as Pictureplane, has chosen to call his new album. Good job, Pictureplane.

Travis Egedy wrote, recorded, and produced Sex Distortion entirely on his own. Uniform's Ben Greenberg mastered the record, and the title track includes a guitar solo from Gothboiclique’s Yawns. The album includes "Heaven Is A State Of Mind," the track that Pictureplane released a few months ago, as well as the romantic and sinister new synthpop track "Weeping Sky."

Egedy brings some real swagger to his vocal on "Weeping Sky." In a press release, he says, "I wanted to make a song that was like slowed-down emotional trance music, some sort of goth trance banger. It’s a love song about longing and needing someone. The video represents a psychedelic night out on the town in Manhattan in a misty haze." Egedy co-directed that appealingly lo-res video with Chris Burden. Check it out below, along with the Sex Distortion tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Bitter Blossom"

02 "Dream Machine"

03 "Heaven Is A State Of Mind"

04 "Stiletto Heel"

05 "Weeping Sky"

06 "Neon Bloom"

07 "Sex Distortion (Spectral Passion)"

08 "Night Falls"

09 "Corporal Ecstacy"

10 "Velvet Lies (Metallic Garden)"

11 "Glowing Wounds"

12 "Spectral Jade"

13 "Fallen Crown"

Sex Distortion is out 10/31 on Music Website.