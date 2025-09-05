Hether Announces Debut Album Holy Water: Hear “Stupid Love” & “Monica”

Paul Castelluzzo has worked with many talented musicians over the years -- from Clairo to Vince Staples to Justin Bieber to Kali Uchis to Mac Miller. But now, he's started to release his own music under the name Hether, including last month's "Falling For The Feeling." Today, he announced his debut album Holy Water and released two singles "Monica" and "Stupid Love." (Sadly, the latter is not a Lady Gaga Cover.)

The singles span a wide spectrum of fantastic '60s references, ranging from the escalating cinema of the Beach Boys to the soft Laurel Canyon sway of Buffalo Springfield. Both songs are slow-burning dramas that start bright and flowery yet leave us with a strange shadow of unease.

About "Monica," Castelluzzo said it "was the first song I’ve ever written, I reproached it structurally after sitting on it for years. It juxtaposes two repeating sections, one complex and one simple, to mirror the feeling of loving and losing someone."

On the other hand, "'Stupid Love' is a song written by me and Remi Wolf. I wanted to make a song that feels like the way the sunset looks in California right before a green flash. The sky exploding with all these colors and then right before your eyes it’s gone and darkness creeps in."

Listen to both songs below.

Holy Water is out 10/24 via R&R.