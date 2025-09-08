Dendrons Announce New Album Indiana: Hear “Tuck Me Under”

Chicago's Dendrons make the kind of nervy, hypnotic post-punk where every element seems to snap into place. The band landed on our radar with their 2022 album 5-3-8, and they'll follow it this fall with a new LP called Indiana. Dendrons co-produced it with past collaborator Tony Brant, and they honed and worked over the tracks for two years.

The lead single from Indiana is "Tuck Me Under," a hazy and evocative track that stretches out to six minutes. Some parts are soft and mostly acoustic, while others are fast and chaotic. Even at its most sedate, the song seems like it's about ready to fall apart at any second, which makes every snap-into-focus moment hit harder. The band filmed their own "Tuck Me Under" video while driving across Indiana. Below. check out that video and the Indiana tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Indiana"

02 "Tuck Me Under"

03 "Never Getting What You Want"

04 "Mosteras"

05 "B4"

06 "Liminal"

07 "Opening Play (Make Haste)"

08 "End Games"

09 "Caught A Lie"

10 "Out Of My Halo"

Indiana is out 11/17 on Candlepin.