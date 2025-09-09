Kalia Vandever Announces New Album Another View: Hear “Staring At The Cracked Window”

When we last checked in on Brooklyn trombonist Kalia Vandever two years ago, she was releasing We Fell In Turn, a stretched-out solo jazz exploration that I described at the time as "basically ambient music." Her new album goes in a quite different direction.

Another View, coming in November on Northern Spy, finds Vandever assembling an impressive quartet that also includes guitarist Mary Halvorson, bassist Kanoa Mendenhall, and drummer Kayvon Gordon. Lead single and opening track "Staring At The Cracked Window" is a wistful and searching jazz number that showcases some beautiful playing from Vandever and really lets Halvorson cook. Here's a statement from the bandleader:

The first single and introduction to the album, Staring At The Cracked Window was written with resilience in mind, specifically the will to break free from a harmful cycle. The character of this piece is hopeful, yet emerging from a darkness that evolves throughout the album. I was drawing from cyclical patterns while writing the music on Another View and imagining the gradual dissolution of these patterns. The album brings you into a fractured dream state and releases you into a renewed sense of reality.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Staring At The Cracked Window"

02 "Withholding"

03 "Cycle In Mourning"

04 "Unearth What You Already Knew"

05 "In My Dream House"

Another View is out 11/14 on Northern Spy. Pre-order it here.