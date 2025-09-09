jasmine.4.t – “I Can’t Believe I Did This Without You”

At the beginning of this year, Jasmine Cruickshank, the trans singer-songwriter from Manchester who records under the name jasmine.4.t, released her debut album You Are The Morning. All three members of boygenius produced the LP together, and it came out on Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label. This week, jasmine.4.t will release a deluxe edition of You Are The Morning with five new tracks. She's calling it the album's YBT Deluxe edition, and it's dedicated to her friend Yulia Trot, one of the UK activists currently being held prisoner for taking action against Israel's campaign of genocide.

Yulia Trot, otherwise known as YBT, is one of the people being held in jail without trial for allegedly vandalizing the UK headquarters of Elbit Systems, Israel's largest arms manufacturer, in 2024. Palestine Action, the group that supposedly targeted the Elbit building, has since been proscribed as a terrorist organization in the UK, and a great many people have been arrested simply for stating their support of Palestine Action, even jokingly. Another activist currently locked up for taking action against Israel is Ola Herbich, who runs the label Quality Control HQ and who has played in punk and hardcore bands like Arms Race and Game. I'm not sure if Herbich is specifically being targeted for the Elbit stuff, but people involved in independent music in the UK are essentially political prisoners now. With that in mind, it's worth quoting jasmine.4.t.'s long statement in full:

This deluxe version of my record is dedicated to political prisoner Yulia Trot aka YBT. I met Yulia at the first queer event I ever attended. It was six months after I had come out, and I was still living in Bristol but staying with friends in Manchester. Yulia and I became really close -- she taught me how to do my makeup over FaceTime, supported me through my marriage ending, and when I became homeless I moved onto the sofa of her one-bed flat in Manchester until I found a room. She stayed by my side through the toughest times of my life, giving me the strength to carry on through my transition, and in time we became each others’ chosen family. When I started performing as Jasmine, she would come on the road with me as roadie/security. There were a few times when she put herself between me and men twice her size who wished to harm me.

As the project grew, Yulia continued touring with us, running the merch stand and selling her handmade friendship bracelets for the benefit of Trans Mutual Aid Manchester, an organisation that supports members of my community with essential costs. She became a close friend of the whole band and a vital, supportive and reliable member of our community.

One evening in November 2024, while we were recording a live session for 6Music, we heard news that Yulia had been arrested that day in a violent raid on her home. She is one of the Filton 24, arrestees alleged to be connected with a group of actionists entering the UK headquarters of Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems in August 2024, where £1m worth of damage was said to be caused. This included killer Israeli drones that have been reported to target Palestinian children in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Our beloved Yulia was initially arrested under terrorism law in a gross misuse of legislation that allowed heavy-handed police powers. She was then charged with the non-terror offences of burglary and trespass, but transferred as a political prisoner to a maximum security private prison on the other side of the country, away from her family and friends, where she will be held on remand for a total of two years until her trial. As with several other protestors that the state wishes to make an example of, she was kept in the rehab wing so that she would experience sensory torture from the constant screams of inmates experiencing withdrawal symptoms. The prosecutors’ details were shared with Israeli state officials in a breach of judicial independence. The United Nations have intervened in this case, stating that anti-terrorism legislation “may have been used to circumvent procedural safeguards in relation to detention, and as a specific and general deterrent” in a serious breach of human rights standards. Several international humanitarian law firms have cosigned a letter warning that this case signals a serious backslide of democracy and the rule of law.

Since her arrest, Yulia’s chosen family and friends have been regularly visiting her at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey and supporting her financially while in prison. Her absence is felt deeply and the visits to the prison carry an enormous emotional toll for us all. It terrifies me to see how my best friend’s mental health has deteriorated. It terrifies me to see how my best friend’s mental health has deteriorated -- she is autistic and is really struggling on the inside.There have been several periods where we have worried about her not surviving until her trial.

Entering the prison as a trans woman is terrifying, knowing how trans women are treated in prison. The first time I visited I was groped, and the second time I visited one of the guards made a joke about sexually assaulting prisoners. Though Bronzefield is the largest “Woman’s Prison” in Europe, several inmates there are transsexual men who are forcibly detransitioned on entry and denied access to their testosterone. Recently a trans man died in custody there -- he was one of Yulia’s friends. This all happens while pride flags are displayed in the visiting hall. These daily traumas are wearing down on Yulia to the point where she thinks she is no longer herself, and will never be the same again.

Since my record was centered around themes of queer solidarity, queer friendship, and queer love, three things that I believe Yulia personifies, it made sense to dedicate this deluxe version to her. These are some of the songs that she loved the most and often requested live, in particular “Did U No,” which was her favourite. I visited Yulia in prison during the recording session for this track, and I remember crying, screaming, and channeling my rage at the state into the vocals when I returned to the studio that evening.

We had planned to record “Did U No” for the album originally, as it was also a favourite of Phoebe’s, but sadly we ran out of time in LA. It is such a joy, now, to be able to finally get it down. It is joined by “Find Ur Ppl”, which was the second song that I wrote after coming out (following “Woman”). “Find Ur Ppl” is a song about meeting Yulia and the Manchester community, which feels vitally important given how many young trans people are in danger, isolated and in need of the safe haven of queer camaraderie. “I Can’t Believe I Did This Without You” and “I Don’t Think Anyone Else Could Hold The Same Place In My Heart” are two new songs on this release that I wrote during the LA recording sessions for the album, up on the roof of Sound City Studio between takes. I recorded five songs as demos and sent them as a thank you to my bandmates and producers after returning home to Manchester from LA. It’s nice to have more polished versions of these two. The remaining song, “Please Can We Hold Each Other Yesterday,” is a more recent ode to lost time with loved ones. I demoed this track on my phone and Steph Marziano (the awesome producer of these new tracks) liked it so much, as it was, that she suggested we didn’t re-record it and release it as is. I love how these tracks have turned out, with the help of Steph and the incredible band lineup that I have been playing live with this summer -- Phoenix Rousiamanis on violin and keys, Maeve Westall on drums and Emily Abbott on bass.

Now when I sing these songs, I am singing them to my best friend, my mother, my sister, my daughter, the political prisoner Yulia Trot. Of all the things that I have lived through, nothing has felt as big as losing her. I hope that one day she will be able to hear these recordings. I hope that one day she, all of her co-defendants, and all of Palestine will be free.

Please support Yulia’s friends and family with visit costs and read more at freeyulia.com and follow @freethefilton24 on Instagram.