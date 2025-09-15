The Lemonheads – “Togetherness Is All I’m After”

Next month, Evan Dando's Lemonheads will release their new LP Love Chant. It's the band's first album in six years, and it's their first non-covers LP since 2006. Longtime Dando comrades like J Mascis, Juliana Hatfield, and Adam Green make appearances, and we've already posted the early singles "Deep End," "In The Margin," and "The Key Of Victory." On top of all that, Dando just did a Stereogum Wellness Check video with Rachel Brown. So you already know we're going to post a new Lemonheads song.

The Lemonheads' latest Love Chant single is "Together Is All I'm After," and Evan Dando co-wrote it with John Strohm, who's been his bandmate in both the Blake Babies and the Lemonheads. It's a bleary meditation about the way that life can just keep going past: "The strategy of time is you can speed it up, you can slow it/ And when you laid it on the line/ Baby, don’t blow it." It sounds like both folk and punk, but it does not sound like folk-punk. Listen below.

Love Chant is out 10/24 on Fire Records.