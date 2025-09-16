Coachella Reveals 2026 Lineup

It has arrived! Seven months before the event is set to take place, Coachella has unveiled the lineup for its 2026 festival. This time around, all three headliners are big-deal pop stars. As previously reported, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G are right up at the top of the bill, and they share that space with the resurgent Justin Bieber, who just released two albums in the past few months and who has not done a full-scale live performance in North America since 2022. The bonus-headliner spot goes to Italian dance producer Anyma, who is presenting the world premiere of something called Æden. All three nights, the direct sub-headliner support will be an act that has been reactivated in one way or another -- the xx, the Strokes, and Young Thug. And there's a whole lot going on in the undercard.

The thing that first drew my attention in Nine Inch Noize -- presumably Nine Inch Nails with assistance from Boys Noize, doing a longer version of the dance-infused mini-set from their current arena tour. That sounds amazing. And there are plenty of other acts that would be cool to see in a Coachella scenario. Relevant names to readers of this site include Addison Rae, Turstile, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Clipse, Alex G, FKA twigs, Wet Leg, Interpol, Disclosure, Major Lazer, Laufey, KATSEYE, Swae Lee, Bigbang, Givēon, Devo, Wednesday, PinkPantheress, Blood Orange, Sexyy Red, Little Simz, Central Cee, Moby, Foster The People, Davido, Geese, Lykke Li, the Rapture, Oklou, Joyce Manor, Suicidal Tendencies, Green Velvet, GORDO, Model/Actriz, Jane Remover, Drain, Ceremony, Blondshell, Lambrini Girls, Röyksopp, the Chats, Glitterer, Samia, Febuary, Carolina Durante, the Gen-Z version of Black Flag, and Boys Noize without Nine Inch Nails.

The very bottom of the poster mentions something Radiohead-related, but that's an art exhibit, not a performance. A secret or late-announced Radiohead performance would not shock me, though. We'll obviously have more to say about this poster and all that it portends later on. For now, you can find all the relevant information here.