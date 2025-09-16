claire rousay – “somewhat burdensome”

claire rousay's first album for Thrill Jockey, last year's Sentiment, was among the musician's most structured, pop-oriented releases to date. But for her next LP on the label, she's delving back into her ambient side. rousay calls next month's a little death the conclusion of a trilogy 2020’s a heavenly touch and 2021's a softer focus, once again matching field recordings with gorgeous minimal composition. Today she follows lead single "just" with "somewhat burdensome," a song she pieced together gradually over time, according to this statement:

somewhat burdensome’s construction took place over 15 months. what started as an improvised guitar recording made in a basement studio was soon growing as field recordings from my home kitchen & garage, piano recorded in my friend Walt’s studio, and homemade electronics were added. This piece feels simultaneously playful and deeply reflective

rousay created a visual accompaniment for "somewhat burdensome," which you can watch below.

a little death is out 10/31 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.