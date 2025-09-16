Superdestroyer Announces Second Album With Leave Nelson B NCTV Vol. 2: Negative thoughts about myself and people I love dearly

Last year, Superdestroyer and Leave Nelson B teamed up for the joint album Nelson Comes To Visit. It turns out that collaboration isn't over; the DIY artists are announcing a sequel called NCTV Vol. 2: Negative thoughts about myself and people I love dearly. The lead single "Astral Project” is out now.

"'Astral Project' is about wanting to be with a loved one who grounds you when you’re surrounded by the type of people who tell everyone you’re 'friends' at shows even though you’ve only spoken twice," Superdestroyer explains, expounding:

It reflects a particular type of experience that happens in artistic spaces where you become a rung on a ladder for people trying to attain financial success or clout through their art. Many times, the attempts are transparent and can feel dehumanizing — as if you carry no value beyond what you have to offer for people in their career pursuits. People become addicted to climbing the ladder, status, and attention. It’s one of my least favorite aspects of this scene, because it makes the transactional nature of what should be a community a little *too* clear. That can be discouraging when you believe these sorts of communities are important. I’m just here to have fun and connect with people through art and now I got some asshole trying to use me in public because they know I’m not gonna call them out. That shit is lame and it sucks.

Luckily the result of those annoying situations is a great little earworm. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Limerance"

02 "I will close my eyes and astral project myself to wherever you are"

03 "Dissolving?"

04 "Rotting!"

05 "*psychic damage*"

06 "When I'm alone only my cat and god can hear me cry"

07 "Garbage Head (+1000XP)"

08 "You only like me when I'm numb"

09 "Can't Relate"

10 "Doomed Planet (drifting off)"

NCTV Vol. 2: Negative thoughts about myself and people I love dearly is out 10/17 via Lonely Ghost Records. Pre-order it here.