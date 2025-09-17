Cusp – “Oh Man”

Last month, Chicago's Cusp announced a new album What I Want Doesn’t Want Me Back with the charmingly distortive "Follow Along." Today, they've gifted us another look at the forthcoming album via the single "Oh Man."

The new track is zippy indie rock with bobblehead guitars and buoyant la la la's. "Oh Man" is also where we get the album's title. "What I want doesn’t want me back/ 'Cause it lives in the abstract/ Grown up dreams on track/ God damn, I want the old ones back," goes the significant verse. The latter lyric and vocal delivery recalls lyrics from Lorde's "Ribs" when the pop star pines after her younger brain ("The minds we had, the minds we had/ It's not enough to feel the lack/ I want 'em back, I want 'em back"). Whether via glistening darkwave pop or grungy indie pop, growing older with visions of a past you in your head never stops being gnarly.

"Like 'Follow Along,' 'Oh Man' is a caricature of my (very) late 20s," singer-guitarist Jen Bender shared. "It captures a heightened and nagging need to be accomplished,' to pursue the Dream, and to be taken just seriously enough. The video is a snapshot of all of us at this time of life: playing music together, enjoying each others' company, and speeding along into the unknown. There is also a miraculous third and final act."

Watch the video for "Oh Man" below.

What I Want Doesn’t Want Me Back is out 10/17 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.