PVA Announce New Album No More Like This: Hear “Boyface”

London's PVA come from the same general post-punk universe as bands like Squid and Black Midi, but they were more interested in dance music on their 2022 debut album BLUSH. We haven't heard from PVA since they followed that album release with a cover of Big Thief's "Not," but now we learn that the trio's sophomore LP No More Like This will arrive early next year.

Tirzah/Kae Tempest collaborator Kwake Bass produced No More Like This, and it explores PVA's trip-hop influences. On lead single "Boyface," the vocals are all sleepy murmurs, much closer to Tricky than Portishead on the trip-hop spectrum. There's also some restrained post-punk jitter-skronk in the arrangement, which resists straightforward grooves even as it maintains its atmosphere. Below, check out the "Boyface" video, directed by Ella Harris and Sal Redpath, as well as the No More Like This tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Rain"

02 "Enough"

03 "Mate"

04 "Send"

05 "Anger Song"

06 "Peel"

07 "Boyface"

08 "Flood"

09 "Okay"

10 "Moon"

No More Like This is out 1/23 on It's All For Fun.