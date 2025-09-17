duendita – “bassline” & “big one”

Earlier this year, duendita released a strong desire to survive, then followed the project with the standalone song "piel." Now, the NYC-based singer-songwriter is back with two tracks called "bassline" and "big one."

“My dear friend and collaborator Noah Becker made these beats, and we loved performing them live in harmony, so we decided to record all of our vocals on the track — Emily Akpan and Vanessa Camacho are featured vocalists," duendita explains. "We've been performing together for the past 7 years, so finally collaborating in the studio was so special. I went to the club 5 nights in a row, saw the sun rise every single morning, then wrote ‘big one.’ These tracks are made with a lot of love from my family and I to yours!”

"big one" comes with a wholesome visualizer filmed at Baketown in Berlin by Sebastian Steins, and it captures the contained but contagious merriment of the tune. Below, watch that visualizer and hear its sultry counterpart "bassline."