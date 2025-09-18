Let’s Eat Grandma’s Jenny On Holiday Shares Debut Solo Song “Every Ounce Of Me”

Since 2013, Jenny Hollingsworth has been one half of the adventurous, emotive UK duo Let's Eat Grandma, along with her childhood friend Rosa Walton. The most recent Let's Eat Grandma album was the excellent Two Ribbons, which came out in 2022. The duo also scored the Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself in 2022, and they covered Nick Drake's "From The Morning" on a 2023 tribute album. Now, Hollingsworth has released her first-ever solo single under the name Jenny On Holiday.

Jenny On Holiday's debut single "Every Ounce Of Me" is a lot closer to straight-up pop music than anything I can remember her making with Let's Eat Grandma. It's a surging, ecstatic, bittersweet anthem with a whole lot of '80s-style synth. Hollingsworth's voice conveys tons of feeling, and I really like her accent. She knows how to deliver a hook, and this song has a huge one. Hollingsworth co-wrote "Every Ounce Of Me" with producer Steph Marziano, who has worked with artists like Hayley Williams, Cassandra Jenkins, and Bartees Strange. It's a really, really good song.

In a press release, Jenny On Holiday says, "'Every Ounce of Me' was inspired by singing dramatic, fun, '80s love songs at karaoke with my friends. I wanted to write something of my own I could imagine in that setting. It’s a song about not being able to help falling for someone despite your reservations about love and trying your hardest not to." In the Justin Chen-directed video, she sings karaoke and wanders through mundane streets, sometimes in a bridal veil and sometimes dressed for a funeral. Check it out below.

"Every Ounce Of Me" is out now on Transgressive. I checked with a publicist, and I'm happy to report that Let's Eat Grandma have not broken up, though both members are now working on solo projects.