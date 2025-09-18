Spiritual Cramp – “Automatic”

Next month, San Fran's Spiritual Cramp are releasing their sophomore album Rude -- the follow-up to their 2023 self-titled debut, which we named Album Of The Week. Today, they've shared their final glimpse at the project, following the songs "Young Offenders" and "At My Funeral," with the track "Automatic."

It's an angsty dimly-lit throwback to early 2000s alt-rock like the Killers or TV On The Radio. "Automatic" has the kind of urgent slim-tie-wearing guitar strums and quick slinging drums that are desperate for a sweaty dance floor or overcrowded house show. Fittingly, the lyrics hunger for hedonism: "I can almost taste it/ I gotta have what’s bad for me/ I gotta have what I need."

Listen to "Automatic" below.

Rude is out 10/24 on Blue Grape Music.