Albert Hammond, Jr. & Jude Law Share Two New Songs From Netflix’s Black Rabbit

Today, Netflix started streaming the new crime-drama miniseries Black Rabbit, with Jude Law as a New York restaurateur and Jason Bateman as his no-good brother, who owes a lot of money to some dangerous people. It looks extremely fun, in a very stressful way. Law's character runs an eatery called the Black Rabbit, and once played in a ‘90s punk band called the Black Rabbits with his brother. The series includes some flashback scenes of Law fronting the band, and he recorded their songs with the Strokes' Albert Hammond, Jr.

Black Rabbit includes two Black Rabbits songs, the nervy and Strokes-adjacent "Turned To Black" and the synthy and bittersweet "Outside People," written and produced by Albert Hammond, Jr. Jude Law recorded the vocals for both songs, and he does a pretty good job singing like someone who would've been in a New York indie band back in the day. Brad Wilk plays drums.

Talking to What's On Netflix, Black Rabbit co-creator Kate Susman says how that collaboration happened:

Gabe Hilfer, our music supervisor, said, “Oh, I know Albert Hammond Jr. Do you want me to ask him if he’s interested in writing some music for your show?” We were like, “Come on, buddy. You can give that a try, but we highly doubt it.” Lo and behold, we got connected to him, he came in, and wrote two incredible songs for the Black Rabbits. Jude sings on those tracks as himself. Albert kind of coached Jude through a couple of studio sessions singing.

The Strokes’ “You Only Live Once” appears in the series and Hammond's got a cameo in it, too. Below, check out both of those songs, Hammond's cameo, and the Black Rabbit trailer.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOysbJ8j_QZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Black Rabbit is streaming now on Netflix, and both of those Black Rabbits songs are out on Netflix Music. Albert Hammond, Jr. just appeared on Damiano David's new song "Cinnamon" last week, and we just learned that the Strokes will play Coachella. Check out our We've Got A File On You interview with Albert Hammond, Jr. here.