New Supergroup Hyloxolos Features Members Of Darkside, The Walkmen, Earth, & More: Hear “Century Of Speed”

Dave Harrington of Darkside, Peter Matthew Bauer of the Walkmen, Dylan Carlson of Earth, Dylan Fujioka of Meatbodies, and Otis Bauer are all joining forces for a new supergroup called Hyloxolos. The band is announcing their eponymous debut album today, and they're sharing a taste with the lead single "Century Of Speed."

The formation of Hyloxolos and the making of their LP both happened in the span of two days at 64sound in Los Angeles with engineer Tyler Karmen. The process was rushed because they had their debut gig planned at Gold Diggers in East Hollywood. The six tracks add up to 40 minutes. Hear "Century Of Speed" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Kansas City"

02 "Century Of Speed"

03 "Gloom Ascension"

04 "Mountain Cult"

05 "Waves Of Love"

06 "Blue Eyes, White Fangs" (Feat. Arrow de Wilde)

Hyloxolos is out 11/14 via Dead Currencies/Maximum Overdub. Pre-order it here.