A Country Western – “Clouds” & “GG”

A Country Western are part of Philadelphia's vital constellation of warped post-Alex G, post-TAGABOW indie bands. They released their surprisingly punchy and uptempo album Life On The Lawn last year, and today they're back with a pair of short new tracks, packaged as an EP called Four-Team Dream Machine. Each one is essentially a solo track: Garrett Miades handles guitar, bass, drums, and lead vocals on the gauzy, Hovvdy-esque "Clouds," while Derek Hengemihle did guitar, drums, and vocals, Drums on "GG," which puts a ragtag Pavement feel on the same subgenre. Hear it all blow past you in about three minutes below.

<a href="https://acountrywestern.bandcamp.com/album/four-team-dream-machine">Four-Team Dream Machine by A Country Western</a>