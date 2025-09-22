Skip to Content
A Country Western – “Clouds” & “GG”

10:38 AM EDT on September 22, 2025

A Country Western are part of Philadelphia's vital constellation of warped post-Alex G, post-TAGABOW indie bands. They released their surprisingly punchy and uptempo album Life On The Lawn last year, and today they're back with a pair of short new tracks, packaged as an EP called Four-Team Dream Machine. Each one is essentially a solo track: Garrett Miades handles guitar, bass, drums, and lead vocals on the gauzy, Hovvdy-esque "Clouds," while Derek Hengemihle did guitar, drums, and vocals, Drums on "GG," which puts a ragtag Pavement feel on the same subgenre. Hear it all blow past you in about three minutes below.

