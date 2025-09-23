Wellness Check: yeule

Earlier this year, yeule returned with Evangelic Girl Is A Gun, one of the Best Albums Of 2025 So Far and made a memorable TV debut as a musical guest on John Mulaney's Everybody’s Live. The London-based Singaporean artist is wrapping up a North American tour and continuing their string of outside collaborations with an appearance on Daniel Avery's upcoming album Tremor. You've got to be on top of your health with a schedule like that, so Stereogum's Wellness Correspondent Rachel Brown recently caught up with yeule and their bandmates to discuss all the rituals that keep them in peak shape, and ghosts. Watch their conversation below, and find tickets to yeule’s remaining tour dates here.

Rachel’s band Water From Your Eyes kicked off their own tour (with yeule drummer Elijah Ford's band Her New Knife) in Philly last night! Who will wellness check the wellness checker? 🥺