Raw Brigade Announce New Album 100%, Share New Songs “Another Struggle” & “BOGOTÁ 12-4Q”

Raw Brigade are some kind of miracle. They come from Colombia, and they make fast, aggressive, '80s-style hardcore. Somehow, they have enough energy and resources that they're always on tour. I've seen Raw Brigade a bunch of times simply in the natural course of going to hardcore shows. How is it even possible that a band can come from another country and always be on the road over here -- in DIY venues, no less? It boggles the mind. They're really fucking good, too. Every Raw Brigade set that I've seen has brought the fire, and their 15-minute 2023 debut album Aggressive City was a blast. Now, they're coming back with a new LP that they recorded in both English and Spanish.

Both versions of Raw Brigade's new album 100% are set to drop this fall. Along with the announcement, they've shared the righteously anthemic "Another Struggle" and the almost-wordless hometown-pride rager "BOGOTÁ 12-4Q." Since both songs are short as hell, they've combined them into one music video. Director Derek Rathbun shoots the band in their hometown, and it's incredibly cool to see their stomping grounds rendered in black-and-white like that. They look amazing. Talking about the new tracks, frontman Carlos Chavarriaga says "'Another Struggle' is my favorite song on the record. It’s an introspective thought about how sometimes we make life a complete rush with no breaks. 'BOGOTÁ 12-4Q' is an instrumental song we’re we are capturing the aggressive, fast and chaotic energy of our city Bogotá."

Raw Brigade are about to head out on two different US tours -- first with their Flatspot labelmates End It, then with the legends Agnostic Front. Check out the new video, the tracklists for both albums, and those tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

English version:

01 "Deal Breaker... Time For Revenge"

02 "Another Struggle"

03 "Shut Up"

04 "Traitor (Ozymandias)"

05 "I Don't Wanna Be"

06 "BOGOTÁ 12-4Q"

07 "R.B. Anthem"

08 "Drugs"

09 "Broken Teeth"

10 "Police Crime"

11 "Terrorist"

Spanish version:

01 "Tu Final... Tiempo Pa' Vengar"

02 "Otro Problema"

03 "Calla"

04 "Traidor (Ozymandias)

05 "No Seré Como Tú"

06 "BOGOTÁ 12-4Q"

07 "R.B. Himno"

08 "Drogas"

09 "Dientes Rotos"

10 "Policía Criminal"

11 "Terrorista"

TOUR DATES:

9/29 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves *^

9/30 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *^

10/01 - Austin, TX - 29th St Ballroom *^

10/03 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground *

10/04 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole *

10/05 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 *%

10/06 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction *%

12/04 - Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East #

12/05 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club #

12/06 - New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza #

12/09 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club #

12/10 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern #

12/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) #

12/12 - Melbourne, FL @ Pineapples (Moon Room) #

12/13 - Miami, FL @ Gramps #

12/14 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum #

12/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Albatross #

12/16 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room #

12/17 - Wilmington, NC @ Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern #

12/18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House #

12/19 - Lynchburg, VA @ Super Rad Arcade #

12/20 - Altoona, PA @ McGarvey's Bar & Grill #

12/21 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall (Arrow) #

* with End It & Bracewar

^ with Ozone

% with Clique

# with Agnostic Front

100% is out 11/14 on Flatspot.