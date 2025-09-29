AFI – “Ash Speck In A Green Eye”

Ultra-theatrical punk rock stars AFI have been through many different phases in their long career, and their new album Silver Bleeds The Black Sun… represents a new one. For one thing, Davey Havok has that crazy mustache situation now. For another, they've signed with Run For Cover, a label that's never taken on a band this hugely famous before. On top of all of that, AFI seem to be going full old-school goth-rock for this record, which is arriving right in time for the spooky season.

We've already posted AFI's new singles "Behind The Clock" and "Holy Visions," both of which are really cool. With the LP coming out this week, they've shared one last song. "Ash Speck In A Green Eye" has a lot of early Cure in its DNA, especially in the needling guitar and the thrumming bass on the lyrics. But Davey Havok's vocals, first whispery and then operatic, are in the shameless Sisters Of Mercy zone, which is where they belong. AFI sound reinvigorated on this one. Listen below.

Silver Bleeds The Black Sun… is out 10/3 on Run For Cover.