james K On Making Friend, Making New Fans, And Making The Scene In Queens

Following over a decade spent in the underground, james K is poised for a breakthrough. The artist born Jamie Krasner has worked with Yves Tumor and Beta Librae, in addition to holding down an NTS residency with the show Trip Lick. Previous records have landed on quiet institutions Incienso, Crude Tapes, and PAN's influential Mono No Aware compilation. Her CV caters to avant-garde festival slots over streaming success, but suddenly she is experiencing both.

Krasner took up violin in elementary school, then learned guitar and production as a teenager in the New York City suburbs. As a fine art and creative writing student at RISD, she sparked an interest in jungle and DJing, eventually joining a trio called Vikki T. Honda with DJ Richard and Galcher Lustwerk. After graduating in 2011, she enmeshed herself in a genre-blurring corner of the East Coast DIY scene. Eventually decamping to a still-gritty Berlin, she immersed herself in soundsystem culture and a community of expats. Living in Queens since 2017, she feels the Big Apple is in a renaissance for exciting bookings.

Friend — Krasner's debut full-length for London label AD 93 — offers a misty spin on songwriting. "My aim with the record was to have everything coalesce into this one idea, versus it feeling fragmented," she reflects, sitting outside a colorful coffee shop on a pleasant August evening. The stylistic shift has not distanced her from arty dance spaces. Both times I have seen james K live, her angelic voice and silvery fretwork have lent ravers a heavenly respite.

We rely on reader subscriptions to deliver articles like the one you're reading. Become a member and help support independent media! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Despite Friend’s structure, painterly layering takes the reins. "Broadly, I put strokes down on the page, so to speak," Krasner says. "I just make something, whether that be a guitar line or a synth line or something. I start with one idea, one instrument. Maybe it's a sample, maybe it's something I'm playing. And then I get that down and I go from there." She lets the process dictate itself, guiding sonic directions as they appear. Embracing supercharged dream logic as a lyricist, she stitches nonlinear takes that often begin in made-up non-language.

Typically relishing the role of producer, Friend is the first time Krasner has relinquished partial control. The album was conceptualized alongside NAFF Recordings affiliates Adam Feingold (Ex-Terrestrial, pondlicker), Francis Latrielle (Priori), and Patrick Holland at Jump Source Studios Montréal. Rising ambient pop star Ben Bondy shaped the guitar on "Collapse," while 3XL label boss Shy (Special Guest DJ, uon) provided the trip-hop loop for "Blinkmouth (July Mix)." Krasner's boyfriend, Anno Records head Hank Jackson, assisted with programming on "Lungslide." "It felt really, really rich," she recalls. "It created something that, obviously, I wouldn't have been able to do on my own. Everyone's skillsets are different and everyone added such specific things to it that elevated the music in so many ways." The nature of those sessions impacts the title Friend, which references the euphoric state her songs come from and her deep connection to music

For as refreshing as Friend is, Krasner and her crew are far from newcomers. All orbited a seminal era for Bossa Nova Civic Club and Sustain-Release, inadvertently allowing those parties to become venerated. With a 35-date tour in swing, anonymity is fading. "I'm still processing what a level-up even means," Krasner muses. "I'm still doing this because I love making music. As long as I can keep doing things and feel calm doing it, my only concern is sometimes it's coming with a bit more stress — there's a lot more to do now." Thrusting james K out of sweaty basements, Friend is a testament to a wider-spread appetite for adventurous listening.

PEAK TIME

10 DJ Life - "Fractal" <a href="https://xkalay.com/album/xk039">XK039 by Various Artists</a> Emerging adjacent to the 2010s lofi boom, Sam Astbury's X-Kalay imprint has morphed into a treasure chest of tech house. Its compilation, XK039, collects five functional, nuanced beats from Guile, Boss Priester, Pistaccio, Mtty, and DJ Life. The latter serves up a razory shuffle on "Fractal," expanding on the Melbourne artist's penchant for bouncy trance — hypnotic without slipping into repetition.

9 Jetski - "Speed Zoo" <a href="https://jetski0.bandcamp.com/album/the-radiant-radish">The Radiant Radish by Jetski</a> In line with his cheeky X presence, Ian Ostaszewski's Jetski alias is absurd and astute. The Illinois weirdo quietly primed himself for dizzying Hausu Mountain, now issuing his record The Radiant Radish. His flow hinges on the rudimentary app Koala Sampler, loaded with thousands of royalty-free snippets. "Speed Zoo" is a bombastic jumble, effects and footwork kicks colliding. It is tailored to screen fried minds.

8 LEVOS - "Day Off" <a href="https://wellstreetrecords.bandcamp.com/album/burnout-ep">Burnout EP by LEVOS</a> Sydney-based producer Anton Levings eschews Aussie club's coy fizz for brashness. His EP as LEVOS, Burnout, is on feisty London label Well Street Records. On "Day Off," fathomless bass descends over 2-step sequencing. Though Levings' own CG Discs uplifts futuristic jazz, "Day Off" would leave Joy Orbison reeling.

7 The Burrell Connection - "Celestial" <a href="https://craigieknowes.com/album/i-waste-my-time-so-you-dont-have-to">I Waste My Time So You Don't Have To by The Burrell Connection</a> Craigie Knowes is synonymous with proggy essentials, caked in dust. The label's latest is from close affiliate The Burrell Connection, a Berlin-based Scot named Zander Hay. On the EP I Waste My Time So You Don't Have To, hardware grooves nod to Midwest spaciness. On aptly titled "Celestial," dubby chords, clanging 909s, and rubbery low end interlock. It is semi-lucid and insistent.

6 Basic Unit - "Resolution" <a href="https://sneakersocialclub.bandcamp.com/album/timeline">Timeline by Basic Unit</a> Sneaker Social Club favors deep, snarling tracks. The Berlin-Bristol label has been responsible for recent standouts from Beton Brut, Henzo, and Legion. Its latest, Timeline, is a 1998 gem unearthed from Ben England and Rick Dallaway's Basic Unit duo. Smudging grime and tech step, the record is atonal and clattering. On "Resolution," half-time drums thwack motor rumbles and digitized strings. For a buried obscurity, Timeline is notably on-trend.

5 Grey Streak & Elijah Right? - "Levels (Fergus Jones Remix)" <a href="https://greystreakelijahright.bandcamp.com/album/levels-fergus-jones-remix">Levels (Fergus Jones Remix) by Grey Streak & Elijah Right?</a> Fergus Jones' early material as Perko straddled mossy atmosphere and tautness. In the wake of an eponymous rebrand, the FELT label manager has veered toward trip hop, R&B, and dub. On a remix of Grey Streak and Elijah Right?'s left-field hip hop single "Levels," Jones juxtaposes jangly strums and pristine hi-hat rolls. It equally harkens Dizzee Rascal and The Cleaners From Venus.

4 Sub Basics - "Radius" <a href="https://subbasics.bandcamp.com/album/wavelengths">Wavelengths by Sub Basics</a> Tom Wood's project Sub Basics came up mimicking Bristol's growl. 2025 has found him leaning into jungle, techno, and balearic on cuts for Wisdom Teeth, Osmura, and Temple Of Sound. His Wavelengths EP is on Australian DJ Kia's bubbly Animalia imprint. "Radius" finds polyrhythmic kicks churning beneath a flute-y melody. It dovetails in and out of leafy valleys, the whole thing remarkably textured.

3 Konrad Wehrmeister - "bloggerj" <a href="https://konradwehrmeister1kw.bandcamp.com/album/asc-ep1">ASC - EP1 by Konrad Wehrmeister / KW</a> Munich's Bryan Müller shows little taste for stagnation. To cap a monumental period for Skee Mask, he is focusing on the label A Strange Child. Launched with his partner Lara Fein, its goal is to champion local peers and kindred spirits. The inaugural pressing is from Konrad Wehrmeister, who explores skunky techno and retro house on the vinyl-only ASC 1 EP. The frills are as minimal as the patterns.

2 K-LONE - "Shelter" <a href="https://k-lone.bandcamp.com/album/pressure-ep">Pressure EP by K-LONE</a> Joe Gladwell's output is typically verdant. The Wisdom Teeth co-founder's EP, Pressure, is a pummelling departure. Released by legendary dubstep label Tempa, it plays into the reggae-inflected tenseness of forebears Horsepower Productions and Skream. On "Shelter," Gladwell's icy 2-step juxtaposes syncopated vocal chops and seismic LFOs. It is a banging homage to early aughts London.

1 Oli XL - "LOVE & POP" (Feat. Chanel Beads) <a href="https://olixl.bandcamp.com/album/lick-the-lens-pt-1">Lick The Lens / Pt.1 by Oli XL</a> Glitch trickster Oli XL has completed his ascent. The Stockholm native straddles cybernetic downtempo and whimsical pop, yielding support from labels including PAN, Posh Isolation, and his own YEAR0001 subsidiary Bloom. His surprise album, Lick The Lens / Pt. 1, is on Warp Records and features buzzy guests Ecco2k, Ouri, and james K. Chanel Beads collaboration "LOVE & POP" unfolds with reflective synthesizers and yawning percussion. Shane Lavers' cool vocals are pitch-shifted, but his acrobatic melodies retain a lopsided catchiness.

THE AFTERS