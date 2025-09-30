Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces New Album Unclouded: Hear “In The Stars”

Earlier this month, Melody Prochet returned with a new Melody's Echo Chamber song called "Daisy” with El Michels Affair. Now, the French psych-pop artist is announcing her fifth album Unclouded, arriving in December. The enchanting new single "In The Stars" is out today.

The title Unclouded comes from a quote by the Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki: "You must see with eyes unclouded by hate. See the good in that which is evil, and the evil in that which is good. Pledge yourself to neither side.” About this new era, Prochet says:

The music I create unusually inhabits the liminal zone between realism and fables. But the more experience I have of living, the deeper I love life and the less I need to escape. If my heart still belongs to the blue hour, it also feels like I’ve gathered up all the pieces of myself that were scattered everywhere and glued them together with gold like Japanese kintsugi.

Unclouded was co-produced and co-written by Sven Wunder and features a team of collaborators: Josefin Runsteen on strings; Dina Ögon’s Daniel Ögen on guitar and Love Orsan on bass; the Heliocentrics' Malcolm Catto on drums; and Dungen's Reine Fiske on guitar. Watch the Diane Sagnier-directed music video for "In The Stars" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The House That Doesn’t Exist"

02 "In The Stars"

03 "Flowers Turn Into Gold"

04 "Eyes Closed"

05 "Childhood Dream"

06 "Memory’s Underground"

07 "Broken Roses"

08 "Burning Man"

09 "Into Shadows"

10 "How To Leave Misery Behind"

11 "Unclouded"

12 "Daisy" (Feat. El Michels Affair)

TOUR DATES:

04/14 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/15 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/17 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

04/18 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

04/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

04/21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

04/22 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

04/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

04/24 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

04/25 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

05/09 – Austin, TX @ TBA

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

05/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Unclouded is out 12/5 via Domino. Pre-order it here.