Chanel Beads – “The Coward Forgets His Nightmare”

9:34 AM EDT on October 1, 2025

Last year, Shane Lavers released the first Chanel Beads Your Day Will Come to critical acclaim. Now, the trendy New York artist is getting ready to open for Lorde on some of her Ultrasound Tour dates and Grizzly Bear at some of their reunion shows, but first he's sharing a transcendent new track called "The Coward Forgets His Nightmare."

"I think I accidentally cursed myself at some point and I don’t know if I should ignore it or confront it," Lavers says about the song in a statement. "Written and recorded quickly, vaping too much exploring bad health. Brought to life with Maya and Zach and stitched up with Mr. Carlson. Dedicated to the love we are given."

The tune features Zachary Paul on violin and vocals from Maya McGrory. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
10/01 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
10/03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Center *
10/04 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10/05 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
10/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
11/13 - Miami, FL @ The Ground
11/16 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival

* w/ Lorde
# w/ Grizzly Bear

Bella McDonald

