Plantoid Announce New Album Flare: Hear “Dozer”

"Dozer," the new single from UK trio Plantoid -- drummer Louis Bradshaw, vocalist/guitarist Chloe Spence and lead guitarist Tom Coyne -- opens with bright bursts of guitar, a steadily strutting drumbeat, and icy high-pitched vocals. But it ends in a different galaxy. It's an ostensibly post-punk introduction that takes us on labyrinthine alien adventure. In 2025, "Dozer" is proof that prog-rock is alive and thriving.

"Dozer" is the lead single from Plantoid's forthcoming album Flare, which is the follow-up to their 2024 debut album Terrapath. “While making Flare, we did knowingly acknowledge that our sound had been very erratic," Bradshaw shared about the album. “We never stayed on anything for too long. Before going into writing this album we wanted to slightly redefine what we were doing -- it’s less directly proggy. It strays from that sound a bit, while retaining that character."

Watch the video for "Dozer" below.

Flare is out 01/30 via Bella Union. Pre-order here.