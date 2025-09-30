Horse Jumper Of Love – “Mansion”

The cosmic Boston indie rockers Horse Jumper Of Love released their fantastic album Disaster Trick last year. Since then, they've collaborated with Winter and covered Jason Molina, and now they're getting ready to drop a deluxe edition of Disaster Trick. It'll include bonus tracks like "The Idiot" and "The Car Knows The Way," the two-pack that came out earlier this year, as well as B-sides, demos, alternate versions, and the churning, discordant, vaguely Jawbox-esque new single "Mansion."

Here's what Horse Jumper Of Love leader Dimitri Giannopoulos says about "Mansion":

"Mansion" is a song that started back in the self-titled days (2014/15-ish). I remember being into the early Swans stuff back then, and it had a pretty direct influence on the guitar and drums. I always regret not recording it when I was 20, so I could have tapped into the youthful rawness the self-titled album has. In the studio, Jamie, John, and I knew how to play it right away even though we hadn't thought about it in almost eight years. That's a cool part about being in a band together for so long -- the collective memory we share that allowed us to record something that was almost abandoned. The song only existed in our minds that whole time, no demos or anything.

Below, check out "Mansion" and the tracklist for the Disaster Trick deluxe.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Snow Angel"

02 "Wink"

03 "Today's Iconoclast"

04 "Word"

05 "Lip Reader"

06 "Wait By The Stairs"

07 "Heavy Metal"

08 "Curtain"

09 "Death Spiral"

10 "Gates Of Heaven"

11 "Nude Descending"

12 "Snake Eyes (Again)"

13 "The Idiot"

14 "The Car Knows The Way"

15 "Anger Is An Arch"

16 "Mansion"

17 "Wink (Synth Version)"

18 "Lip Reader (Alternate Version)"

19 "Curtain (Demo)"

20 "Snow Angel (Demo)"

Disaster Trick Deluxe Edition is out 10/24 on Run For Cover. Check out our 2024 feature on Horse Jumper Of Love here.