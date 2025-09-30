Skip to Content
Molly Nilsson – “Get A Life”

7:28 PM EDT on September 30, 2025

The endlessly cool Molly Nilsson releases her new album Amateur tomorrow. We've heard the sunny synth-pop singles “How Much Is The World?” and "Swedish Nightmare," and now the chic Swede is offering a turbulent taste with "Get A Life."

"Get A Life" goes full art-punk, rattling with an erratic rhythm while Nilsson does her usual entrancing deadpan to deliver charming lyrics: "Where did you get that life?/ I found it on the street the other night/ It’s kinda busted but now it’s mine/ I can’t believe this stuff gets left behind." It's accompanied by a skate video directed by Tallys Marcos; watch below.

Amateur is out 10/1 via Dark Skies Association/Night School Records.

