HighSchool – “Sony Ericsson”

When the video opens with portentous narration about the last day of high school, you know you're in for a good time. HighSchool, the duo of ridiculously handsome Australians Rory Trobbiani and Luke Scott, will release their self-titled full-length debut on Halloween. We've posted their single "Dipped," and now they've jumped headlong into teenage melodrama on their new single "Sony Ericsson," both with song and video.

"Sony Ericsson" is a nervy, wiry new wave mood-setter that recalls a good dozen iconic bands, all of whom had extremely cool haircuts. The band says that it's "about the strange dynamics of modern connection, the games people play over text, and how a single message can spiral into endless over-analysis." Rory Trobbiani co-directed the "Sony Ericcson" video with Joel Wilson, and it's a soft-focus saga about young love and betrayal that shoots for and honestly achieves Virgin Suicides vibes. Check it out below.

HighSchool is out 10/31 on [PIAS].