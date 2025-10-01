Skip to Content
Guided By Voices – “Phantasmagoric Upstarts”

7:37 PM EDT on October 1, 2025

Trevor Naud

Guided By Voices have still got it. The unstoppable rock band is releasing their 42nd album Thick, Rich And Delicious on Halloween, and they shared “(You Can’t Go Back To) Oxford Talawanda” last month. Now they're shredding on the new single "Phantasmagoric Upstarts."

"This album was a blast to record," guitarist Doug Gillard says. "It’s the sound of Kevin, Mark and me in a room, no overdubs until Bob and Bobby recorded the lead and backing vocals respectively. 'Phantasmagoric Upstarts' is a great example of this 3-piece approach, with Bob’s incredible lyrics and rangey melody woven throughout."

It's a banger from the start, but it builds into a headbanger of a finale while Robert Pollard shouts about stuff not being real. Listen below.

Thick, Rich And Delicious is out 10/31 on GBV, Inc.

