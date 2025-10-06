Manchester Hardcore Monsters T.S. Warspite Release Stomp-Ass EP Trauma Stage

Look at that cover art. Really take it in. It's beautiful. It looks like the cover of a '90s underground comic about a heroic, super-powered rioter. It looks fucking awesome. I really shouldn't need to write anything to get you to check out this new EP from the Manchester-based hardcore band T.S. Warspite. You should already be sold.

Since I don't need to sell you on T.S. Warspite's new Trauma Stage EP, I'll just provide some context. T.S. Warspite make charged-up, impassioned '80s-style hardcore, and they play loud enough that they could shake the dust loose from the ceiling of your bomb shelter. Frontman Marco Abbatiello has a megaton bark that couldn't be more perfect for this music.

Various T.S. Warspite members have been in tons of UK hardcore bands, including True Vision, Payday, and Generation. The band already released a 2020 demo and the 2022 album Stop The Rot. Those are great, too. The Trauma Stage EP gets through five songs in nine minutes, and it does not waste your time. Hear it below.

<a href="https://northernunrest.bandcamp.com/album/trauma-stage">Trauma Stage by T.S. Warspite</a>

The Trauma Stage EP is out now on Northern Unrest.