Jay Som – “Past Lives” (Feat. Hayley Williams)

Melina Duterte, better known to most of us as Jay Som, is a hugely prolific collaborator. She's produced tons of records for tons of other artists, including new joints from Whitmer Thomas, Hatchie, and her own backing band Fime. She's got her own backing-band history, too, playing with boygenius during their big-time tour a couple of years ago. Later this week, Jay Som will release her very good new album Belong. That one's got guest appearances from a couple of emo OGs, Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins and Paramore's Hayley Williams. We've already heard the Adkins collab "Float," as well as the early singles "Cards On The Table" and "What You Need." Now, with the album release looming, we get to hear what Jay Som and Hayley Williams made together.

Hayley Williams is a big-deal rock star, but she's a born collaborator, too. Williams recently released her solo album Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party. In the past few months, she's appeared on songs with Turnstile, David Byrne, and Moses Sumney. Williams and Melina Duterte have been friends since Jay Som toured with Paramore in 2018, and Williams takes a supporting role here, adding gorgeous harmony vocals to the new Jay Som track "Past Lives." The song is a softly fuzzy, despondent lament: "It’s falling apart/ Shut down and restart/ Melt off, defrost/ I’m spiraling up." Listen below.

In a press release, Jay Som says, "It’s a dream come true to have Hayley sing on my first feature on an album before the recording of 'Float,’ I still can’t believe it happened. She’s one of the kindest artists out there, and she graciously accepts and uplifts the people around her. We’re all so lucky to witness her talent and live on the same timeline as her." Meanwhile, Williams said some nice things about Jay Som on her Instagram story:

Belong is out 10/10 on Polyvinyl.