The Format Announce First New Album In 20 Years Boycott Heaven

The Format recently performed some reunion shows, and have one left in Los Angeles coming up. Now the long-dormant indie pop duo is announcing Boycott Heaven, their first new album since 2006's Dog Problems.

Nate Ruess and Sam Means are releasing Boycott Heaven on their own The Vanity Label. It has Brendan O’Brien on production and bass in addition to Matt Chamberlain on drums. The lead single “Holy Roller” is out today, and the band will play it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening. Below, watch the "Holy Roller" music video directed by Vanessa Pla.

TRACKLIST:

01 "There’s No Gold At The Top"

02 "Holy Roller"

03 "Shot In The Dark"

04 "Forever"

05 "Depressed"

06 "No You Don’t"

07 "Right Where I Belong"

08 "Human Nature"

09 "Leave It Alone (Till The Morning)"

10 "Boycott Heaven"

11 "Back To Life"

Boycott Heaven is out 1/23 via The Vanity Label. Pre-order it here.