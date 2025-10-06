Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

The Format Announce First New Album In 20 Years Boycott Heaven

12:32 PM EDT on October 6, 2025

The Format recently performed some reunion shows, and have one left in Los Angeles coming up. Now the long-dormant indie pop duo is announcing Boycott Heaven, their first new album since 2006's Dog Problems.

Nate Ruess and Sam Means are releasing Boycott Heaven on their own The Vanity Label. It has Brendan O’Brien on production and bass in addition to Matt Chamberlain on drums. The lead single “Holy Roller” is out today, and the band will play it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening. Below, watch the "Holy Roller" music video directed by Vanessa Pla.

TRACKLIST:
01 "There’s No Gold At The Top"
02 "Holy Roller"
03 "Shot In The Dark"
04 "Forever"
05 "Depressed"
06 "No You Don’t"
07 "Right Where I Belong"
08 "Human Nature"
09 "Leave It Alone (Till The Morning)"
10 "Boycott Heaven"
11 "Back To Life"

Boycott Heaven is out 1/23 via The Vanity Label. Pre-order it here.

Carlo Cavaluzzi

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Hoobaoki

January 10, 2026
New Music

Ari Lennox – “Twin Flame”

January 9, 2026
New Music

just lil – “Come Tru”

January 9, 2026
New Music

White Beast Announce New Album Die Hard: Hear “Cooked”

January 9, 2026
New Music

Konradsen – “Efficiency” (Feat. Beharie)

January 9, 2026
New Music

IDK – “LiFE 4 A LiFE” (Feat. Pusha T)

January 9, 2026