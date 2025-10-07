Preoccupations – “MUR” & “PONR”

In May, Calgary's Preoccupations released their new album Ill At Ease, their first since 2022's Arrangements. Today, they shared two outtakes from the album "MUR" and "PONR." The former is more anthemic and aggressive, whereas the latter is sprawling new wave. The two singles will also be available as an exclusive 7".

"With ‘MUR’, I was trying to translate the feeling of overwhelming, aggressive, helplessness and unwillingness to talk about things that scare you, into the form of sound," bandleader Matt Flegel shared. "It builds up and hits the point of almost rapture, and then explodes into a rant and rage, and unburdening of all the things you were exasperated about."

On "Pur," Flegel explained:

Is set in a far future, where the feeling of nostalgia died a long time ago. It’s about finding a trove of relics that you think of as new and incredible, but they’ve existed in far superior forms in the past. You don’t know any better, but it makes you feel good, so you don’t question it. Time moves on a you eventually grow tired of it all and burn it, and try to find or create better versions of the things. It’s basically about the inevitability of disappointment, and the inherent human need to tear things down, make a blank slate, and create something new.

Hear both songs below and buy the 7" here.