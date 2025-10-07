Skip to Content
Taylor Swift Praises Jonny Greenwood’s One Battle After Another Score

9:32 AM EDT on October 7, 2025

Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl era is in full swing, and the pop superstar stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about it. There was lots to discuss — the album, her engagement announcement, Selena Gomez's wedding — and she also ended up praising Jonny Greenwood’s One Battle After Another score.

The host had the singer play a quick game called the Game Of Lasts. He asked her about the last movie she saw, and she answered One Battle After Another. Fallon brought up the score and Swift said, "The fact that when you hear that theme each time, it makes you feel something different every single time. And we are so lucky to be alive at the same time as Paul Thomas Anderson."

Through another game, Swift addressed several rumors, debunking that she joked that Gomez "beat" her to the altar. She clarified that she made a speech but “I did not make it about me,” she said. She debunked that she turned down a Super Bowl Halftime show because of a dispute about owning the footage, explaining that the rejection was because "I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field, like that is a violent chess, that is gladiators without swords, that is dangerous."

The musical guest was Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff’s former fun. bandmate Nate Ruess’ other band, the Format. Meanwhile Swift also announced an iTunes deluxe yesterday and is attempting to start dance trends on TikTok. There has been some controversy though, as part of the promotion cycle included a scavenger hunt whose videos were seemingly made with AI. A #SwiftiesAgainstAI campaign ensued; however, Swift's team didn't release or promote them — it appears instead to be a campaign that Google was responsible for. Watch her Fallon interview below.

@taylorswiftPledge allegiance to your your your viiiiiiiibes♬ The Fate of Ophelia - Taylor Swift

.@taylorswift13 posted about Keri Russell on her Myspace account #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/8XLvSAeYhk

— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 7, 2025

