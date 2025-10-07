Jacob Elordi, Cristin Milioti, & More Audition To Replace Bon Iver In “Day One” Video

"In 2025, Bon Iver announced his retirement, and the search began for his replacement." That's the setup, anyway. Bon Iver leader Justin Vernon is not retiring, as far as anyone knows, and you can't exactly replace a solo artist in his own band. But that's the conceit of director Jos Diaz Contreras' cameo-jammed video for "Day One," a song from Bon Iver's recent album SABLE, fABLE.

When Bon Iver released SABLE, fABLE earlier this year, certain versions included a behind-the-scenes book. In that book, there's a photo of Justin Vernon posing with Cristin Milioti, star of How I Met Your Mother and The Penguin, along with a baby. This was apparently a high-concept prank, as Vernon and Milioti do not have a baby together. But Milioti is one of the people who auditions to replace Vernon in the "Day One" video. Some other familiar faces are in there, too.

Potential new Bon Ivers in the video include Jacob Elordi, St. Vincent, an Elvis impersonator, a mime, a dance troupe, and a little kid in a fake beard. (Jacob Elordi has a fake beard, too.) Bon Iver's two collaborators on that song, Dijon and Flock Of Dimes' Jenn Wasner, get in on the auditions, too. The real Justin Vernon is also in there. His beard does not appear to be fake. Watch the clip below.

Dijon, who is having a tremendous year, just made his cinematic debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, an actual masterpiece. He's great in it, and he was apparently the "biggest troublemaker" on set.

Big win for Dijon The cast of ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER tells us who the biggest troublemaker was on set. pic.twitter.com/dm11Ypxe2G — @Movies is ready for Tron: Ares (@Movies) September 23, 2025

SABLE, fABLE is out now on Jagjaguwar.