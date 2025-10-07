Opus Kink – “I’m A Pretty Showboy”

On their latest single "I'm A Pretty Showboy," Brighton's Opus Kink sounds like they wouldn't be able to sit still even if someone had a gun to their head. The new single is a chaotic mix of seductive sighs, a bass line as relentless as a blood-thirsty shark, and trumpet cries eager to show some leg. There's something campy about their whole jazz-and-country-studded punk affair. It's splendid.

Frontman Angus Rogers' description of the single is equally gripping: “Here is our song, rock and roll music for the empty and stunning. A song about contempt, appetite, impotence and self-preservation through gyration. Enjoy superficially with your body and send the reeling mind on to hell! There is a world in which blues-riff basslines, big-band horns, Black Sabbath breakdowns, Samuel Beckett, breakbeat and trad folk refrains live happily together, perhaps not the one we live in, yet here we are.The first song recorded of what might be considered a ‘collection’ of some form. Stay with us now. On me, sailors!”

Watch the video directed by Maisy Banks below.