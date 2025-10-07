Shaking Hand Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Mantras”

Manchester's Shaking Hand make sprawling, evocative post-rock tracks and take a whole lot of inspiration from different strains of American indie rock from the '90s. A few months ago, we posted the trio's debut single "Over The Coals." Early next year, they'll release their self-titled debut, recorded in Leeds with producer David Pye. Their new seven-minute song "Mantras" is an early taste.

"Mantras" builds and contracts slowly, as guitars twinkle and flare. There's a lot of American Football in the soft interplay of the guitars. In a press release, singer/guitarist George Hunter says, "I can often find myself looking too far forwards and feeling this need to grow to attain this version of myself, and this mindset can often be a hindrance. I often jot down things I want to do more/less of when I’m like this, and after some time I ended up titling them 'mantras.'" Below, check out the song and the Shaking Hand tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sun Dance"

02 "Mantras"

03 "In For A… Pound!"

04 "Night Owl"

05 "Up The Ante(Lope)"

06 "Italics"

07 "Cable Ties"

Shaking Hand is out 1/16 on Melodic. Shaking Hand will play Rotterdam's Left Of The Dial Fest, which runs 10/22-24, and they'll also play London's Sebright Arms 11/22.