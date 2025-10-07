Superfan – “Apeiron (Fantasy Football)”

"Apeiron (Fantasy Football)," the newest single from 21-year-old singer-songwriter Kali Flanagan, aka Superfan, is like running into a lush open field after hibernating for months. Flanagan's vocals surf alongside cello from collaborator Omeed Almassi, fading distortive howls, and exquisite sitar vibrations. It kind of brings to mind Nick Drake and George Harrison -- there's an expansive psychedelia to the song's warm folk sentimentality.

Flanagan shared insight on the breathtaking composition:

I wrote 'Apeiron (Fantasy Football); to be a kind of epic, reflecting on what personal agency one can have juxtaposed with the endless uncertainties of life. I took inspiration from Anne Carson’s usage of Apeiron, (which is a word in Greek philosophy meaning the infinite, indefinite, etc) The notion of fluctuating time signatures and the resonance of the acoustics in the main riff plus sitar drones that were sampled from an archive of Ragas, is a nod to my Indian heritage…foreshadowing the future of Superfan which recalls more middle eastern influence, between my cellist Omeed, who is Iranian and myself, an exploration of where we’re from and the vast expanse of non-western music.