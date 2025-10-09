Oklou Announces Choke Enough Deluxe Album: Hear “Viscus” (Feat. FKA twigs)

Earlier this year, the French singer and producer Oklou released Choke Enough, her absolutely stunning LP of sparkling, minimal, intensely moody pop music. When we picked our favorite albums of the first half of 2025, Choke Enough was #1. Around the same time that Choke Enough came out, Oklou became a mother. This fall, she'll come to North America for the tour that she had to delay; every show is already sold out. She'll also release a deluxe version of Choke Enough with four new songs. One of those tracks is out today, and it's a collaboration with fellow pop deconstructionist FKA twigs.

According to a press release, Oklou and FKA twigs bonded when they got into a conversation about having to deal with stomach pain, and that conversation led to the creation of their new song "Viscus." Oklou says, "I kind of go through all of these sources of anxiety and talk about my body as a conflicting relationship." The song builds through a refracted keyboard melody, and the two artists' voices intertwine prismatically. It's gorgeous. Below, check out director Gil Gharbi's "Viscus" video, in which Oklou and twigs share a moment in what appears to be a haunted garage.

Choke Enough Deluxe is out 10/30 on True Panther. Oklou is also one of the guests on PinkPantheress' new Fancy That remix album, which comes out tomorrow. Meanwhile, FKA twigs' EUSEXUA Afterglow, her second album of 2025, is out 11/14 on Atlantic/Young. Check out our recent Oklou interview here.