The Orchestra (For Now) – “Deplore You / Farmers Market”

London septet the Orchestra (For Now) are the latest breakout stars of the city's vaunted Windmill scene, the community orbiting the Brixton venue the Windmill, which has nurtured arty and ambitious indie rock bands like Black Midi, Squid, Shame, and Black Country, New Road. On Halloween, they'll release their Plan 76 EP. They introduced it with the loud and jarring "Hattrick." The second single is different.

"Deplore You / Farmers Market," out today, is a slow piano dirge accented by symphonic touches — the kind of song that is bound to earn the Orchestra (For Now) further comparisons to Black Country back when Isaac Wood was still the frontman. The band shared this statement:

It's a front facing reckoning that explores ambition and fatigue, and the strains of failure and minor success. Deplore You / Farmers Market is one of our most direct songs, so we thought stripping back and exposing ourselves was the right call, letting the song breathe; it’s an experiment in restraint, right up until we can’t keep it in.

Watch the music video below.

Plan 76 is out 10/31.