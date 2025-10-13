Gumm – “All Gone”

Chattanooga's Gumm make fiery, passionate hardcore punk that calls back to the some of the great DC bands of the '80s and '90s, and they're getting ready to drop their new LP Beneath The Wheel on Halloween. Lead single "New From The Pain" was one of our favorite songs of the week. Now, Gumm have followed that song with the searching, self-doubting new track "All Gone."

Musically, "All Gone" radiates meaning and conviction. Lyrically, though, it's about feeling completely disconnected, trying to find a grip on something real: "Feels like I’ve lived most of my life looking through other people’s eyes/ With no understanding of what it means to look through mine." Damn. I feel you, buddy. In the Tori Vinzel-directed video, the members of Gumm spend time in the wilderness, walking through forests and wading in streams. That looks really nice. I should do that more often. Watch it below.

Beneath The Wheel is out 10/31 on Convulse.